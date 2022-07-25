Helpful MCU fan points out we’re closer to ‘The Kang Dynasty’ than ‘Endgame’

As expected, Marvel Studios blew the roof off San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H (and the internet at large, if we’re being honest) by announcing the entirety of Phase Five’s film and television lineup, as well as a sneak peek at Phase Six. The biggest news by far is that we’re getting two brand new Avengers movies only six months apart, with The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars landing in May and November of 2025.

Given the sheer scope, scale, spectacle, and levels of fan service brought to the table in Infinity War and Endgame, which also combined to earn close to $5 billion at the box office we should add, expectations are already through the roof for what could be another astonishing conclusion to the latest stage of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling, with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes seeking to emerge victorious from the Multiverse Saga.

The only problem is that it feels so far away, but on the plus side, it’s not as if we aren’t being inundated with MCU content on the big and small screens until then. However, one enterprising fan has crunched the numbers, and it turns out that we’re actually closer to The Kang Dynasty premiering in theaters than we are from the day Endgame first arrived.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Epic Unfilmed Stunt 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

That should help soften the blow a little bit, but three years is still three years. Marvel came, saw, and absolutely conquered Comic-Con, but Kevin Feige has already confirmed that at least another eight projects will be announced at September’s D23 Expo, so it’s not long until the MCU fandom is sent into a state of total and utter meltdown all over again.