Henry Cavill Might Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder

Back when the project that would eventually become Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder was in the earliest stages of development, there was a lot of talk that Marvel cult hero Hercules could end up getting involved. While that hasn’t come to fruition as far as we can tell, we are still getting an influx of superpowered deities after Russell Crowe was confirmed as Zeus.

The idea of Christian Bale playing an intergalactic warlord named Gorr the God Butcher hunting down and most likely murdering all sorts of godlike entities which we can assume will be played by the likes of Crowe and Jeff Goldblum, who’s returning as the Grandmaster, sounds awesome, and based on how Ragnarok turned out, its successor might just end up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best ever entries.

Love and Thunder already boasts an incredibly impressive ensemble comparable to an Avengers flick, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that even more star power could be on the way. According to the tipster, Henry Cavill is in talks to play the MCU’s Hercules, and may make a surprise guest appearance in the pic should he sign on the dotted line in time.

There are just a few weeks of shooting left on Thor: Love and Thunder, though, so if Richtman’s intel pans out, then Marvel will have to get a move on. That being said, he’s linked Cavill to so many projects over the last couple of months that it’s best not to read too much into the latest batch of speculation. Then again, this being the MCU, we might not find out for sure until either Cavill announces his next onscreen role or the finished product arrives in cinemas in May 2022.