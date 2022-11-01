Henry Cavill can’t wait to have ‘long, long conversations’ with new DCU boss James Gunn

James Gunn officially started his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios today, and you’d imagine his in-tray is already overflowing. Of course, there’s still the small matter of this month’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and next year’s Vol. 3 to deal with over at Marvel, but one of the most pressing issues is surely a sit-down with the freshly returned Henry Cavill.

Even though the dreaded faceless body double appeared in the Peacemaker finale, meaning the Man of Steel has technically appeared in a Gunn-led project, the two have actually never met. However, in an interview with IGN to promote Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 (which is being pretty much ignored anytime anyone speaks to Cavill), the actor can’t wait to sit down and chew the fat with the DCU’s new head of creative.

“I have not met James yet. I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together.”

The prospect of a standalone sequel for Cavill’s Kal-El looked dead in the water until the release of Black Adam a couple of weeks ago, and the man himself seemed to hint that his days under the costume were numbered under the old Warner Bros. regime. A corporate takeover and a change to the hierarchy of power can often work wonders, though, and we can’t wait to hear what comes of the first-time meeting between the franchise’s canonical Superman and its new co-chief.