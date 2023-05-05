Henry Cavill re-teaming with the new BFF that won’t try to actively sabotage his career for another action epic

Having put his Superman days behind him – although it definitely wasn’t his choice – Henry Cavill currently finds himself at the biggest and most important crossroads of his career.

His stint as the DCU’s canonical Kryptonian superhero ended in outright embarrassment when he was enticed back into the fold, made one of the major selling points of Black Adam, and then shot a cameo for The Flash, which ultimately amounted to nothing when James Gunn decided that he wasn’t worth keeping around.

via Apple

There’s also the fact everyone forgot his blockbuster espionage action thriller Argylle even existed, but at least he’s found a new BFF in Guy Ritchie. Having only just wrapped shooting on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Deadline has revealed the dynamic duo will be teaming up again for a brand new and explosive epic that currently remains untitled.

This will mark Cavill’s third film with Ritchie after they first collaborated in the sorely underrated The Man from U.N.C.L.E., while fellow regulars Jake Gyllenhall (of The Covenant) and Eiza Gonzalez (of the aforementioned Ministry) are also coming along for the ride. At this rate, don’t be surprised if Hugh Grant and Jason Statham involved to make it a Greatest Hits of sorts.

The plot is said to revolve around “two extraction specialists who must plan an escape path for a high-level female negotiator,” so there are no prizes for guessing which of the three stars are going to fill which roles. With The Witcher also riding towards the sunset of the Cavill era and those James Bond rumors failing to materialize as of yet, maybe Cavill and Ritchie will bring out the best in each other.