The latest attempts at Superman movies haven’t exactly been perfect. Warner Bros. tried to reboot the character by focusing on the nostalgic aspects of the icon with 2006’s Superman Returns. Unfortunately, that film ended up being a financial flop, leading to Superman waiting until 2013’s Man of Steel before seeing the silver screen again. The Zack Snyder-directed film was a financial success but received lukewarm critical reviews.

While the film itself wasn’t super, nobody had a problem with Henry Cavill in the role of Superman. Outside of the fact that he looks like the character, his performances in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League have received praise from fans. Unfortunately, however, Warner Bros. has offered little clarity regarding his future portraying the character.

Cavill has been open about the fact that he’d love to reprise the role of Superman again. Appearing on the British talk show Lorraine, he said that he’s simply waiting to hear from the studio about his future playing the character, presumably in a phone booth.

“I do still have the outfit … just in case,” Cavill said. “Yes, I do, ready and waiting for the phone calls.”

Henry Cavill discussing SUPERMAN! on #Lorraine And mentioning 'he's ready and waiting for the phonecall'#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/TpE58SgaVq pic.twitter.com/DVYbTrrmkI — Jordan 🇬🇧#RTSV & Doctor Who Flux 🥳 (@Jordan_Wayne21) December 6, 2021

Warner Bros. is at work on a new Superman film produced by J.J. Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates that will star a Black Superman. Obviously, Cavill wouldn’t be in line to star in that film. That doesn’t necessarily mean that his tenure as the Last Son of Krypton is over, but it does complicate his future. Warner Bros. may choose to move on from the SnyderVerse and recast the role. If Cavill has the option to don the cape again, it’s pretty clear what his answer will be.