WB Reportedly Wants A Black Superman For J.J. Abrams’ Reboot

A new Superman movie is on the way, but it looks like it won’t star Henry Cavill. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news this Friday that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a reboot for the Man of Steel from producer J.J. Abrams. Marvel comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is attached to provide the script for what’s expected to be a bold reimagining of the age-old hero, and this reimagining will reportedly star a black Supes.

THR’s Borys Kit followed up the original story with some additional information on Twitter, writing that the trade’s sources are pointing to the studio having been keen to find a POC actor to play the Last Son of Krypton for a while now, so it’s likely that they’ll put this desire into action with Abrams’ reboot.

“Will audiences be introduced to a Black Superman?” Kit wrote. “That is the intent and something that the studio has been trying to find a way in for months if not a year or two, according to sources.”

This intel fits with, just like Kit says, rumors that have been swirling for the past couple of years. Michael B. Jordan was heavily linked with Superman for a while there, something we later found out was accurate. The Black Panther star did have discussions with WB to portray his own take on the character, but these fell through due to his busy schedule. There was a lot of positive buzz around Jordan’s casting, though, so maybe they could work something out now that talent like Abrams and Coates are involved. Then again, the actor remains just as in-demand as ever, so we’ll have to see about that.

Either way, it’s looking like Henry Cavill won’t be back as Superman, much as we expected all along. At least we’ve got Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming next month to act as his probable farewell appearance. Don’t miss that when it drops on March 18th on HBO Max.