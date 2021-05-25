Henry Cavill Reportedly Fighting Chris Hemsworth For He-Man Role

Hollywood has been trying to get a Masters of the Universe reboot into production for almost two decades now, with a ton of different writers and directors boarding the project over the years. Unfortunately, however, no one’s been able to make it happen.

John Woo, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Wadlow and McG are just a few of the names to have tried getting the movie off the ground, while various pitches, outlines and scripts have been put together by the likes of Evan Daugherty, Terry Rossio, Christopher Yost and David S. Goyer. At long last, it looked as though Masters of the Universe was actually going to happen when Noah Centineo signed on to play He-Man for sibling directors Adam and Aaron Nee.

There was even a tentative March 2021 release date set, and for a while, things seemed to be moving along nicely. But then Centineo dropped out of the project, sending Masters of the Universe back to square one. Who might replace him remains to be seen, but one name being tossed around is Chris Hemsworth. However, it appears as if the MCU’s Thor may have some competition.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, none other than Superman star Henry Cavill is looking to fight Hemsworth for the role. Sony is said to be keen on having the Aussie, but Cavill wants it bad and is said to be pushing to get the part. Who’ll end up emerging victorious is still unclear, but like we said above, it seems that Hemsworth is the favorite at the moment.

Obviously, either one of these actors would be an exciting choice to play He-Man, but given how Hollywood works, we might wind up with someone else entirely in the role. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who Sony goes with.