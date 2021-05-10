Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed For He-Man In Masters Of The Universe Movie

Hollywood has been desperate to get a Masters of the Universe reboot off the ground for almost two decades, with a whole host of writers and directors attaching themselves to the project over the years, but none of them managed to push the movie into production.

John Woo, Jon M. Chu, Jeff Wadlow and McG were just several of the names to have tried bringing the project to life, while various pitches, outlines, drafts and scripts have been penned by the likes of Evan Daugherty, Terry Rossio, Christopher Yost and David S. Goyer. For a while, it looked as though Masters of the Universe might really be happening, with Noah Centineo set to play He-Man for sibling directors Adam and Aaron Nee, with a screenplay from Iron Man‘s Art Marcum and Marcus Holloway.

A tentative March 2021 release date was even announced before development stalled once again, and just a couple of weeks ago, Centineo dropped out of the lead role, sending Masters of the Universe back to square one. Who will end up starring in the pic remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Chris Hemsworth is being eyed to fill the large, muscular vacancy at the head of the cast, though the tipster doesn’t offer any further details.

Of course, Hemsworth already ruled himself out of the running close to a decade ago after admitting that He-Man is basically just Thor in a different costume and he didn’t fancy the idea of being typecast, so there’s no reason why his stance should have changed all that much in the years since. Masters of the Universe would definitely benefit from a tall, handsome, jacked and charismatic talent in the mold of the Extraction star, but it feels unlikely that it’ll end up with the prototype.