Henry Cavill Reportedly Returning To The DCEU For Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

For some reason, Warner Bros. and DC Films have shown no interest in a Man of Steel sequel, despite Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot serving as the launchpad for the studio’s entire shared universe of superhero blockbusters, one that’s only going to continue its expansion now that HBO Max is in play as a method to continue delivering new content.

They might not be sold on the idea of the Big Blue Boy Scout headlining any more solo adventures, but they clearly want to keep Henry Cavill on board, with the actor putting constant speculation surrounding his future to bed last year by extending his contract to stick around for a while longer, albeit with the caveat that it’ll be for cameo and supporting roles only.

Having been replaced for the stinger at the end of Shazam!, the latest reports are claiming that The Witcher star will play a substantial role in upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods. The first installment may have been the lowest-grossing outing in the DCEU until Birds of Prey came along after earning a respectable if unspectacular $366 million at the box office, but in terms of critical acclaim, it’s the second highest-rated entry in the entire franchise on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, behind only Wonder Woman.

All we know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods so far is that leading man Zachary Levi has been hitting the gym with a vengeance, and more official details could be a long way away yet with the follow-up not set to release until June 2023. However, based on both the first movie’s tease and Cavill’s commitment to Superman, it would be an unsurprising but still welcome development if he showed up.