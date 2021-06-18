Henry Cavill Reportedly Talking To Discovery About Superman Return

The WarnerMedia corporate structure is such a mess that incoming Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will inevitably be wielding the axe, with some high profile figures already being touted for the chopping block. Of course, every single name mentioned as a potential candidate for being fired has direct ties to preventing the resurrection of the SnyderVerse, to the extent that you’d think a pair of Justice League sequels was the only thing on the new company’s agenda.

That being said, some clarity would be nice following the constant scuttlebutt making the online rounds on a near-daily basis, and as well as the franchise at large, fans would like to find out what the future holds for Henry Cavill’s Superman. Even before he renegotiated his deal with WB last summer, the actor still had at least one film left on his contract, but he hasn’t been so much as invited back since Joss Whedon’s Justice League reshoots wrapped in the summer of 2017.

However, a new rumor claims that The Witcher star is trying to get in contact with Discovery about a return as Kal-El, but no further details are provided. The merger isn’t expected to be officially finalized until the middle of next year, and as always the DCEU remains in a state of constant flux, so the jury’s still very much out on this one.

Cavill would love to come back as Superman, and his legion of supporters would be just as thrilled were it to happen, but now that we’re not even sure who the final decision rests with, the process has become even more murky and complicated, without even mentioning J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ reboot looming in the background.