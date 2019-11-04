Henry Cavill May Return For Mission: Impossible 7

The Mission: Impossible franchise is an anomaly: an action blockbuster series that has only gotten better in its older age. Whatever powers that drive Tom Cruise to do what he does – be it Xenu, L. Ron Hubbard, or his very limited calorie count – have only amplified the thrills. Last year’s Fallout saw the Top Gun and Jerry Maguire star complete an on-camera Halo jump, navigate a motorcycle through the Arc de Triomphe in the wrong direction, and commandeer/steer a helicopter in an exhilarating chase sequence.

Yes, these films are only getting better and better; to the point where, if it were any other franchise, I’d ask them to stop out of fear that one bad entry would ruin the rest of the bunch. But not here. In the case of Mission: Impossible, keep ’em coming!

Fortunately, a lot of fans have come to the same. Unlike say, the Terminator series, whose latest film has more than disappointed its studio’s executives, Fallout was the highest grossing product of the franchise – out-earning Rogue Nation by nearly another $100 thousand.

In that success, it was announced that two more movies – Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 – would be coming to us eventually. And since then, we haven’t heard too much about what either of those productions will be about. Though that may be a good thing.

Three New Action Shots For Mission: Impossible – Fallout Up The Ante 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With that said, sources close to We Got This Covered have informed us that Paramount is considering bringing back Fallout‘s main antagonist, Henry Cavill, for Ethan Hawke’s next flight.

The Man of Steel star played August Walker, a covert CIA agent who actually initiated the nuclear arms race the IMF team is attempting to stop. After the aforementioned helicopter chase, Walker met a very grisly end at the bottom of a snow-covered mountain. But just as flashbacks and dream sequences brought back Rogue Nation‘s Solomon Lane, Walker would pop in Mission: Impossible 7.

So, super-spy fanatics, what do you think of this possibility? Should the dead remain dead? Or would you not mind seeing Cavill’s bicep-pumping, mustache-bearing beast come back? Be sure to drop us a comment down below and share your thoughts.