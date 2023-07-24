Henry Cavill’s infamous contributions to the ‘Justice League’ reshoots have left behind an unexpected legacy

Apart from being a bastardized blockbuster that ended up losing money at the box office despite earning north of $650 million – as well as giving rise to the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign that yielded HBO Max’s four-hour extended edition and continues rumbling on to this day – one of the many lasting legacies of Joss Whedon’s Justice League is Henry Cavill‘s terrifying upper lip.

Famously, or infamously to be more accurate, the actor was contractually forbidden from removing the facial furniture required for having his ass handed to him by Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, leading to Superman boasting an uncanny valley right underneath his nose in what was a cinematic first of the wrong kind.

It was jarring to say the least, but as was hilariously pointed out on Reddit, Cavill’s hirsute stint as the Man of Steel has left behind an accidental impression on the entire internet, seeing as his handsome face is the second image that appears when you type the word “mustache” into Google Images.

Image via Google

Not exactly befitting the final feature-length outing for a decade-long stint as The Last Son of Krypton that was followed by several faceless cameos in other DCU projects before the embarrassing Black Adam fiasco that saw him announce his full-time return to the world before almost instantly being booted out of the door by James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it’ll have to do.

Clark Kent’s top lip is a thing of unimaginable horror in Justice League, but at least it lives on through the medium of search engines.