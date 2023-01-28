Brendan Fraser‘s incredible comeback story has surely hit a milestone with his Academy Award nomination for The Whale this month, and one of his biggest stepping stones on the way to this year’s awards ceremony was his stint on HB Max’s Doom Patrol, where he has played race car driver-turned-cyborg Cliff Steele, aka Robotman, for the past three seasons.

Unfortunately, all things must pass and Doom Patrol‘s upcoming fourth season has been confirmed to be its last. But that doesn’t mean that Fraser has to quit DC or its upcoming reboot as the DCU. Fraser might not return as Robotman, but here are five other roles from the pages of DC comics that could be perfect for him (and hopefully might make up for Warners unceremoniously pulling the plug on Batgirl, in which Fraser starred as the villainous Firefly).

Destruction of the Endless

Screenshot via CBR/YouTube

There’s no need for Fraser to jump back into the DCU, or even to make another Warner Bros. property. Netflix’s The Sandman has yet to reveal the last two mysterious members of Morpheus’ family, also known as The Endless. Fraser would be dead-on perfect for Dream’s younger brother, the boisterous, good-natured Destruction, who long since walked away from his duties as an embodiment of natural forces. As long as showrunner Neil Gaiman is willing to accept Fraser’s American accent, that is.

Kilowog

Screenshot via New Sage/YouTube

Fraser might be a little makeup and prosthetic-shy after the filming of The Whale, but there’s no denying that he’d make a great drill sergeant for the Green Lantern Corps — especially if James Gunn opts to reboot the franchise, which pretty much burnt up on re-entry when it originally launched with Ryan Reynolds in the league. Fraser could handle the softer side of Kilowogg, as well as give him the gravitas he needs to bark orders at the willful members of the GL space corps.

Metamorpho

Screenshot via Saint Dennis/Youtube

Fraser did such a great job voicing Robotman, why not give him a crack at another character writer Bob Haney made famous? Rex Mason aka Metamorpho is one of the more tragic characters in DC Comics; trapped in a form that gives him incredible powers, but also keeps him forever isolated from the people he loves. And although his story doesn’t closely parallel that of Charlie in The Whale, it certainly mirrors the heartbreak involved.

Jason Blood/Etrigan (The Demon)

Screenshot via Variant Comics/YouTube

This might be ideal for Fraser, as he could play the debonair and mysterious occult expert Jason Blood while similarly lending his voice to Blood’s alter ego Etrigan aka The Demon. Created by Jack Kirby when he left Marvel Comics for DC, Etrigan is a fan favorite and one of DC’s best supernatural characters.

Congorilla

Screenshot via ComicsAlliance/YouTube

I’ll just say it. Brendan Fraser has big ape experience. Congorilla would allow him to live every actor’s dream — playing a gorilla — while also getting to play Congorilla’s occasional alter ego, Congo Bill. We won’t that Brendan Fraser as a pulp-style explorer who also occasionally inhabits the body of a gorilla is guaranteed box office gold in the hands of James Gunn, but we’re hard put to think of anything more fun.