Here are the ‘Star Wars’ opinions that would get you encased in carbonite

Is there a film franchise out there with a fanbase as easily divided as Star Wars? For over 45 years the galaxy far away has played host to countless tales, characters, and oddities. Nobody entirely agrees on anything, but fans are bravely sharing their most controversial takes.

It could be said Star Wars fans are quite reactive. When Return of the Jedi came out in 1983, not all the fans were sold on it, especially the Ewoks. Fast forward 25 years from there, and the prequel trilogy was the butt of jokes and put in a bizarre position as a cultural punching bag.

Nowadays, not liking the prequels would be seen as a hot take, but what other brave souls are willing to share their big Star Wars opinions?

Let’s start off with possibly the most divisive thing in the current Star Wars discussion: Rey Skywalker. After a traumatic life that led to her eventually becoming a hero of the galaxy, the orphaned Rey takes the last name of her mentors and abandons the dark past of her Palpatine heritage. Cue internet outrage.

Speaking of sequel trilogy: Luke’s arc is perhaps the biggest talking point from The Last Jedi. Second only to the return of Palpatine. What is heart-warming is that fans do seem to be slowly coming around on it, and a more nuanced discussion is finally happening.

More pro-Disney era hot takes as well, maybe it’s not all doom and gloom for those who love the modern era of Star Wars content.

The Mandalorian is possibly the best celebrated addition to the modern canon, and the hype around Luke’s big entrance in season was palpable. But was it really that good?

Most importantly, have Star Wars fans forgot what the series is truly about, and who the prime demographic is?

The entire Star Wars saga is available to stream on Disney Plus, with new shows being shot out by the Mouse House like there’s no tomorrow.