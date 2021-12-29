Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

Robert Rodriguez, the co-executive producer on the Disney Plus show The Book of Boba Fett, made a sneaky cameo appearance you may have missed on Wednesday’s premiere episode, which Rodriguez also directed.

The series is a spinoff of The Mandalorian — for which the season 2 finale end-credit scene teased the solo bounty-hunting adventures of Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and his trusted mercenary pal, Ming-Na Wen’s Fennc Shand. Returning to the desert world in which he was left for dead at the end of Return of the Jedi, Boba stakes a claim on the planet Tatooine in order to claim the throne of the crime syndicate once ruled by his former boss, Jabba the Hutt.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

To pay tribute to Boba and his claim to the throne, a character called Dokk Strassi, who is a humanoid alien that somewhat resembles a reptile, presents the bounty hunter with a Wookie pelt. That Trandoshan, it turns out, is none other than Rodriguez, according to the episode’s closing credits. Check out his cameo for yourself right here.

Lucas Film

Rodriguez, a lifelong Star Wars fan, recently divulged his creative process for bringing Boba — one of his favorite characters — to life on screen. That involved dusting off one of his old toys of the character to help visualize the action, he said in an interview with ComicBook.

“I want to give him a showcase, because I was 12 when Empire Strikes Back came out and they were talking Boba Fett before the movie came out,” Rodriguez said. “The marketing was really pushing him, so you really thought he was gonna have a huge role in it, so I really wanted to satisfy that need for more Boba in this.”

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett can be streamed on Disney Plus now.