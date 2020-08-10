Here’s How Charlize Theron Could Look As The MCU’s Captain Marvel

A lot of fans still can’t seem to reconcile the fact that Brie Larson is here to stay as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Marvel, with the tens of thousands of people that signed the various petitions demanding her removal set to be massively disappointed when Carol Danvers plays a much bigger role in the franchise going forward.

The character is widely expected to take charge of the Avengers following Steve Rogers’ retirement, as well as becoming the focal point for the next generation of cosmic adventures. Kevin Feige might not view Captain Marvel as the MCU’s most powerful hero anymore, but recent reports have indicated that Larson’s influence behind the scenes will only continue to grow.

As is the case with every major piece of Marvel casting though, countless names were said to be under consideration for Captain Marvel including Bryce Dallas Howard, Katheryn Winnick, Yvonne Strahovski and Rebecca Ferguson, but new fan art from BossLogic now imagines what Charlize Theron would have looked like in the role, and you can check it out below.

If Marvel had made the movie a few years earlier, then there wouldn’t have been a better choice for Captain Marvel than Theron, who has more than proven her worth as one of Hollywood’s premiere action stars in the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and most recently, Netflix’s The Old Guard.

However, with the film turning out to be an origin story, the decision was made to go with a younger actress, and Brie Larson is fifteen years younger than her fellow Academy Award winner. While that sounds harsh, ageism is a very real thing in Hollywood, especially when it comes to women in blockbuster franchises. This is something Theron knows all too well herself, after being asked to play Wonder Woman’s mother despite only being ten years older than star Gal Gadot.