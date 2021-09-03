Here’s Everything That’s New On Disney Plus Today

Since Disney Plus started moving its original TV content to Wednesdays, its Friday hauls have been getting slimmer now that they’re exclusively for feature-length titles. However, while there are only four fresh movies going up on the Mouse House’s streaming platform this month, it’s still a big day for subscribers, as these new arrivals include a Marvel blockbuster, an underrated sci-fi film and a must-see concert movie.

Here’s the itemized list of what’s new today.

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

For starters, Smoky Mountain Park Rangers is a National Geographic documentary that follows the Park Rangers of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park as they work to protect and manage black bears and other animals in preparation for the coming winter.

Meanwhile, Dark Phoenix was Fox’s final entry in their twenty-year X-Men franchise. A reboot of the similarly-named comic book storyline, Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey, who discovers she has an apocalyptically powerful alter ego, causing the X-Men to fight to protect her from herself – and the world from her.

Then there’s Tomorrowland. Directed by The Incredibles‘ Brad Bird and written by Damon Lindelof, this movie adaptation of the Disney theme parks stars George Clooney as a disillusioned inventor who teams up with an enthusiastic teen (Britt Robertson) as they travel to a strange alternate dimension.

Last but not least, the highlight of today’s haul has to be Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Billie Eilish makes her debut on the service with this “cinematic concert experience” which sees the superstar perform the songs from her latest album from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Catch these four titles on Disney Plus now.