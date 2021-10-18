Here’s How Flash Director Andy Muschietti Convinced Michael Keaton To Come Back As Batman

The internet is buzzing over the news that The Flash will feature not one but two former Batman actors.

Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will play roles in the film, which covers multiple universes due to The Flash’s ability to travel through time.

Director Andy Muschietti said that Keaton didn’t really need much convincing to come back.

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” he said in a panel during DC FanDome China. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

The Flash Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batman 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Muschietti said he was drawn to the story because of the human elements in the movie.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti said. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Keaton and Affleck appear alongside protagonist Ezra Miller as The Flash, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ian Loh as young Barry Allen, and others.

Keaton said it was all about the script for him. He was famously upset with the script for Batman Forever and decided to step away from the role. He recently said he was pumped to return to the iconic character.

“Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that motherfucker.’ And so I thought, ‘Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can pull that off’,” he said.

Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson wrote the script for The Flash. The movie speeds into theaters on Nov. 4 of next year.