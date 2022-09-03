Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home

It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope.

The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”

The jury is still out on the Oscar nominations but the polarizing public reaction suggest likely not — although if Don’t Look Up can get a Best Picture nomination than so can Nope, but we digress. With such polarization has come curiosity. Those who haven’t seen the film want to know what the buzz is all about. Is the movie as good as people say?

If you’re one of the few people who have yet to see the film and want to find out for yourself in the comfort of your home, you’re in luck. If you’re just someone who is dying to see it for the second or third time (or forth), more power to you. Now’s your chance.

Here’s how to watch Nope at home

There’s no question Nope was made for the big screen, but movies can remain in theaters for only so long. Now that the film has been out for the better part of the summer it’s time to grab a bowl of popcorn and hop on over to the small screen, albeit best served with surround sound, just saying.

As of this writing, Nope is not yet available to stream — that should be happening very soon — but it is available to buy or rent. You can do so with Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Xfinity, Vudu, or Microsoft.

For a more in-depth look at Nope, you can check out our full review for the film here.