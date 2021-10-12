A superhero fans have been waiting to see in the MCU for years is finally on his way. This week, Will Poulter was officially announced to be boarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the all-important role of Adam Warlock. Ever since the tease of Adam’s arrival in a Guardians 2 post-credits scene, Marvel lovers have been speculating who could play him, but it’s fair to say that Poulter’s casting came as a surprise.

It was previously believed that a “Zac Efron-type” was being sought after for the character, which led people to expect someone known for their looks and physique to land the gig. So the hiring of Poulter – whose breakout role was dweeby Kenny in 2013 comedy We’re the Millers – has left some scratching their heads. But this new artwork gives us an idea of how Poulter could look as the golden-skinned hero.

Artist Arkin Tyagi posted his prediction of Guardians 3‘s Adam on Instagram. Tyagi revealed in their caption that as they “don’t know what direction they’ll go in with his costume”, they “designed this suit with elements of literally every outfit he’s worn in the comics”. See it for yourself in the gallery below and make sure to check out the original post here.

Here's How Will Poulter Could Look As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock

Poulter might be a left-field choice for Adam, but he’s definitely an exciting one. His comedic background should make him a natural fit for the tone of the Guardians films, plus his more dramatic turns in the likes of The Revenant and Midsommar demonstrate his acting range. The British star’s definitely a great addition to the MCU, with the odds looking good that he could have a future with the franchise after this movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to start shooting in just a couple of weeks ahead of its arrival in theaters in May 2023. So stay tuned for further announcements in the near future.