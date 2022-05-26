Here’s the full cast of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’

Winnie the Pooh — the popular children’s character with a belly full of honey and a heart full of gold — is about to embark on a journey into the horror genre, much to the shock of many. After the character created by author A.A. Milne entered the public domain earlier this year, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has taken the golden opportunity to place the memorable character in a slasher movie, with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Which, again, nobody asked for, but we certainly aren’t complaining about.

As the excitement — mainly from horror fans — continues to ramp up, folks are becoming more and more interested in the selected cast of actors and actresses that will be involved in the upcoming project. In particular, folks are wondering if, or how, the inclusion of classic characters Pooh, Piglet, Christopher Robin, and Eeyore will be implemented. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full cast for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh

The British newcomer, known for his role in Alien Abduction, has been awarded with the legendary role of Winnie the Pooh, and according to recent details released about the movie’s plot, the enchanting pooh bear from Milne’s children’s tale is long gone and replaced with a more violent and feral take on the character.

Chris Cordell as Piglet

Of course, there couldn’t be a crime-fueled killing rampage with Winnie the Pooh without his trusty sidekick in Piglet offering his assistance. Portrayed by British actor Chris Cordell, known for roles in Gifted Pain (2022), The Offering (2022), and Spider in the Attic (2021), Winnie the Pooh and Piglet embark on a disastrous murder spree after being abandoned by Christopher Robin.

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

The 21-year-old actress from the U.K. is currently one of the most sought-after working actresses in the game today. With horror/thriller notches like The Seven (2019), Intervention (2022), and Heropanti 2 (2022) under her belt, the anticipation for Doig-Thorne’s role as Alice, a girl who gets stalked by Winnie and Piglet in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is higher than ever.

Maria Taylor as Maria

The young British actress and model is set to star in the upcoming horror movie as Maria, and will serve as her second role after Perfectly Frank. In the movie, Taylor’s character is one of the people that get in the way of Winnie and Piglet’s dangerous warpath.

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

Known for her independent roles in Curse of Bloody Mary (2021) and Dirty Games (2022), Danielle serves as one of the more popular actresses in the blood-soaked horror film. While very little detail is given about her role as Zoe, fans can expect a worthy performance from the young talent.

May Kelly as Tina

As a self-proclaimed “B Movie Scream Queen,” the rising actress and producer, known for her work in Graphic Designs (2022), Alice, Through the Looking (2021), and Get Luke Lowe (2020), will play Tina in Waterfield’s latest horror project. Not much is known regarding her role, but it’s presumed she encounters the monstrous duo of Winnie and Piglet.

Natasha Tosini as Lara

The young actress and model from the U.K. is known for her work in the captivating series The Butterfly Beat, Amazon’s City Twist, and The Manor. Tosini’s role in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is Lara, who crosses Winnie and Piglet’s path as the two set out to wreak havoc on a slew of people. And, as you can see from the picture above, Tosini was thrilled to be a part of the project.

Paula Coiz as Mary

A young actress and writer, known for her exceptional work in Cherry Bomb (2020), Sons of the Force (2018), and Pairing (by Contrast) (2017), Paula is featured in a relatively minimal role as Mary who, much like the rest of the characters, are caught in Winnie and Piglet’s radar.