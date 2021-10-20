Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In November 2021

If you tuned in to the first of its kind Netflix event TUDUM last month, you know that November will be significant for the streaming platform. From star-studded films to highly anticipated new seasons of fan-favorite shows, there’s something for everyone heading to Netflix next month.

As folks edge out of spooky season (some of us never do), the desire for more feel-good films and television increases. The Holiday season is upon us, and we enjoy curling up with a warm blanket and a drink to watch something that’s got that magic to it.

Releases like The Claus Family, a Netflix film coming to the streaming platform on November 1st, and My Dad’s Christmas Date to An Elf’s Story: The Elf On The Shelf and Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas—Netflix is bringing the Christmas cheer early.

Of course, it’s not all feel-good this November. The streaming platform is also upping the action with premieres like Red Notice on November 12th, starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot. There’s also a November 3rd debut of The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors.

So from those Christmas favorites—both new and classic—to comedies that’ll keep your whole family in stitches, you’ll find everything for your entertainment needs this November.

Here’s the complete list of what’s hitting Netflix next month.

Released November 1

The Claus Family *Netflix Film

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 — Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7`

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Released November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis *Netflix Documentary

Ridley Jones: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Released November 3

The Harder They Fall *Netflix Film

Lords of Scam *Netflix Documentary

Released November 4

Catching Killers *Netflix Documentary

Released November 5

A Cop Movie *Netflix Documentary

Big Mouth: Season 5 *Netflix Series

The Club *Netflix Series

Glória *Netflix Series

Love Hard *Netflix Film

Meenakshi Sundareshwar *Netflix Film

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Series

The Unlikely Murderer *Netflix Series

We Couldn’t Become Adults *Netflix Film

Yara *Netflix Film

Zero to Hero *Netflix Film

Released November 6

Arcane *Netflix Series

Released November 7

Father Christmas is Back *Netflix Film

Released November 9

Swap Shop *Netflix Series

Your Life Is a Joke *Netflix Comedy

Released November 10

Animal *Netflix Documentary

Gentefied: Season 2 *Netflix Series

Passing *Netflix Film

Released November 11

Love Never Lies *Netflix Series

Red Notice *Netflix Film

Released November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Released November 13

Arcane *Netflix Series (new episodes)

Released November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Released November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit *Netflix Series

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Released November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest *Netflix Family

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing *Netflix Family

Released November 17

Christmas Flow *Netflix Series

Prayers for the Stolen *Netflix Film

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 *Netflix Series

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line *Netflix Series

Tiger King 2 *Netflix Documentary

Released November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet *Netflix Comedy

Dogs in Space *Netflix Family

Lead Me Home *Netflix Documentary

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star *Netflix Film

Released November 19

Blown Away: Christmas *Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop *Netflix Series

Dhamaka *Netflix Film

Extinct *Netflix Family

Hellbound *Netflix Series

Love Me Instead *Netflix Film

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary

Procession *Netflix Documentary

tick, tick…BOOM! *Netflix Film

Released November 20

Arcane *Netflix Series

New World *Netflix Series

Released November 22

Outlaws *Netflix Film

Vita & Virginia

Released November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 *Netflix Series

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings *Netflix Documentary

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast *Netflix Family

Released November 24

A Boy Called Christmas *Netflix Film

Bruised *Netflix Film

Robin Robin *Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 4 *Netflix Series

True Story *Netflix Series

Released November 25

F is for Family: Season 5 *Netflix Series

Super Crooks *Netflix Series

Released November 26

A Castle For Christmas *Netflix Film

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier *Netflix Documentary

Green Snake *Netflix Film

Light the Night *Netflix Series

School of Chocolate *Netflix Series

Spoiled Brats *Netflix Film

Released November 28

Elves *Netflix Series

Released November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible *Netflix Documentary

Released November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist *Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snow Stories *Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical *Netflix Family

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier *Netflix Film

The Summit of Gods *Netflix Film

What are you most excited to see on Netflix next month? Anything you already anticipate being a favorite of yours for years to come? Let’s talk about it.