If Hollywood has taught us anything about fame it’s that sometimes what we perceive to be all glitz and glam is actually a double-edged sword. Such was the case for one of the biggest names to come out of the late 2000s: Taylor Lautner. The Twilight star, who rose to fame with his portrayal of hunky werewolf Jacob Black, recently opened up to Jason Kennedy on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna about the challenges he faced being thrust into the limelight and the obstacles he had to overcome to get to where he is today.

To be clear, Lautner’s fame was not your run-of-the-mill overnight success. TheTwilight Saga garnered over three billion dollars at the box office, adding its name to the list of some of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. And when the sparkling vampire romance was at its peak, Lauter, Robert Pattinson, and Kristen Stewert were some of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

What that meant for Lautner was a life of paparazzi, screaming fans, and a single-minded pressure to maintain the momentum. After Twilight, Lautner flexed his acting chops in films such as Abduction and Run the Tide, but unfortunately, both films catastrophically bombed at the box office, earning a combined 14 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. He also starred as Dr. Cassidy Cascade in Scream Queens and Cam in Tracers, but it felt almost impossible to see Lautner as any other character than the lovable, hunky, very shirtless Jacob Black that we fell in love with.

It’s a lonely lane to live in when you’re known for a singular role. Undoubtedly, it comes with an array of confusing thoughts. In his interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Lautner shared that since Twilight, he hadn’t been to a grocery store, movie theatre, or mall in over 10 years. It’s a baffling thought for us regular folk, but Lautner explained it was because of the impending anxiety he felt every time he left his house. In the interview, he said, “Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can. It can also disappear overnight.”

He shared that, when he was 16, he sometimes wished he could be like any other 16-year-old and not have to worry about screaming fans or paparazzi anytime he left the house (fair enough), and explained how jarring it felt when the fame he gained so quickly faded just as fast as it came. In those moments, you’re no doubt left pondering the value of your worth. “That’s the dangerous part because that can really mess with your mind,” he said.

What is Lautner up to now?

It’s been a long journey for Lautner, who decidedly left the public eye to focus on himself. Something as simple as his first foray back to the grocery store felt like freedom, he said. No more hat and dark sunglasses for the Twilight star. During his time away, Lautner met his fiancée, Taylor Dome, to whom he recently proposed. Dome is a registered nurse and a social media influencer with over 200,000 followers on Instagram. And while we’re happy for the couple, we can’t help but wonder how the lovebirds will figure out the name situation when they tie the knot… Taylor Lautner squared?

Lautner took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gushed over his new fiancée and their interesting name situation. He also discussed his newest movie venture, Home Team, which is a true story about Sean Payton, the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints. In his Instagram post, Lautner thanked his family, friends, and fans for their continued support over the years.

Perhaps the best news to come out of Lautner’s resurgence into the spotlight is how happy he is now. His sincerity, both in his interviews and on his Instagram practically jumps off the screen. “I, Taylor, feel so much better today than I have in the last four, five years,” he toldTODAY.

We couldn’t be happier for Taylor (both Taylors), and we look forward to seeing what he does next. Until then, you can stream Home Team on Netflix.