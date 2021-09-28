Here’s What’s New on Netflix Today — September 28th

Binge addicts need look no further when it comes to the latest titles being added to Netflix‘s streaming library today, as What’s on Netflix has provided to the latest roundup of titles, which includes four movies and four TV series.

If real word court cases involving celebrities is your jam, Netflix has you covered, as a number of titles fit into that exact genre. That includes titles such as the TV docuseries Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, chronicling even more women’s harrowing accusations leveled at R&B singer R. Kelly, the limited docudrama The Comey Rule, adapted from the former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir detailing the fraught relationship between himself and former President Donald Trump, and Britney Vs Spears, a documentary chronicling the titular pop star’s fight for freedom from a complicated conservatorship managed by her own father.

If those titles sound to heavy for you, but you still want to watch something about celebrities, consider Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, a Netflix Original comedy starring Rob Lowe which features stars and industry insiders paying homage to and mocking cinematic tropes, such as one-man armies, meet cutes and casually walking away from a huge explosion.

Below is the entire list:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1), series, TV-PG

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (2021), special, TV-MA

Britney Vs Spears (2021), documentary, TV-MA

Ex-Pajé (2008), TV-14, documentary

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018), documentary, PG

Resurrection: Ertugrul (Season 6), series, TV-14

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Season 1), docuseries, TV-14

The Comey Rule, docudrama limited series, TV-MA

