Hi-C Ecto Cooler Making Limited Return For Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In the upcoming Ghostbuster: Afterlife film, it’s no secret that nostalgia for the original ’80s franchise is something that will be heavily emphasized, as is evidenced by the presence of the famous gunner seat from the Ghostmobile toys and the passing of the famous proton pack to a new generation, as we have seen in trailers, clips, and posters so far.

Now we’re getting new insights to one of the most legendary pieces of nostalgia minutia from the franchise making a comeback: Hi-C Ecto Coolers.

Hi-C is bringing the drink back but in a very limited capacity. The drinks will only be available solely during promotional events related to the Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, rather than making a full-blown return to store shelves.

The details about the return of Hi-C Ecto Coolers are also limited, with the only information coming from an Instagram user who posted a photo from one of the film’s big advertisement displays with smart screen company Firefly, which launched in NYC and LA this past weekend.

Originally starting out in the 1960s as Hi-C’s Citrus Cooler, it was rebranded in 1987 as Ecto Cooler to promote the then-popular cartoon series The Real Ghostbusters. The drink remained popular for ten years, even outliving the cartoon show that inspired it. However, Minute Maid has since phased out the drink. Hi-C Ecto Cooler then made a brief comeback to store shelves in 2016, coinciding with the film reboot.

We’re excited to see how Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings the laughs and thrills when it haunts theaters on Nov. 18.