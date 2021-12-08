The V/H/S series has proven to be fertile ground for talented horror filmmakers to take a crack at a spooky short film, with the likes of Godzilla vs. Kong’s Adam Wingard, the Hellraiser reboot’s David Bruckner, The Raid’s Gareth Evans, and The Night Comes for Us‘ Timo Tjahjanto having all been part of the franchise.

Production company Cinepocalypse is now re-teaming with V/H/S producer Brad Miska and Hobo With a Shotgun outfit Yer Dead Productions for the high concept sci-fi horror Kids vs. Aliens, which has already wrapped principal photography as per Deadline.

Jason Eisener, who helmed the aforementioned Hobo with a Shotgun, directs from a script he co-wrote with John Davies. The plot unfolds exactly as you might expect, with two siblings throwing a massive house party that ends up as ground zero from an attack by vicious and violent extraterrestrials, forcing the neighborhood to band together.

In essence, there are definitely shades of Joe Cornish’s Attack the Block in the premise, but looking at the talent involved and their respective backgrounds in gore-splattered horror, we can expect Kids vs. Aliens to be perhaps a touch more violent and gruesome than the British cult classic, but that doesn’t make us any less excited to see what’s surely going to be a demented final product.