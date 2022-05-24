Hilarious ‘American Psycho’ reference wins Gorr the Butcher meme game

As tends to be the case when any high-profile piece of pop culture content arrives, it didn’t take very long at all for Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher to spawn a veritable bounty of memes from almost the second the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped, even if the deity-slaying villain is shaping up to be a formidable foe for the Odinson.

Bale might be one of the best actors in the business, but he’s hardly known for showcasing a winning sense of humor either on or offscreen, so we’d be very curious to find out what he thinks of the internet having a field day with his twisted visage. We’ve seen countless inspired mashups already, but a winner may have already emerged from the pack.

Referencing classic psychological thriller American Psycho, a genius tweet has managed to encapsulate the mood of social media, while simultaneously poking fun at and paying tribute to Bale’s memorable turn as the sociopathic Patrick Bateman.

"Look at that subtle off white coloring…" https://t.co/IAGSCmN4WX — meg. 🌙 (@wondermeg_) May 24, 2022

Sure, it’s only been a matter of hours since the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer dropped, but we’d feel confident in saying that this one will remain at the very top tier of Gorr the God Butcher memes. Of course, given that we’re going to see Bale traveling across the cosmos with nothing but bloody murder on his mind, any semblance of mocking the big bad could go right out of the window once we’ve been properly introduced when the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster comes to theaters on July 8.