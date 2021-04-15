Home Alone Reboot Star Says The Movie’s Close To Completion

Disney Plus’s reboot of Home Alone has been on the cards for a while now, and will be more of a reimagining of the scenario than a straight update of the familiar story. A stoner version with Ryan Reynolds is also apparently planned, much to the director of the original 1990 film’s displeasure, but the D+ remake looks to be closer to release. We learned about the cast last year, and star Kenan Thompson has now shared information on the picture’s progress, and has commented that the project should be wrapping up soon.

Speaking on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Thompson had this to say about Home Alone:

“It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down and then came back around because of the pandemic. It’s been very splotchy as far as trying to get it done is concerned. I think they’re getting very close to finishing it. I did ADR for it recently, so that’s usually one of the last steps. So, it’s coming out.”

As with most productions, COVID-19 hit Home Alone hard, but it seems that things are close to completion. Given the franchise’s association with the holidays, we’d expect the Mouse House would like to get something out by the end of 2021. Dan Mazer is directing from a screenplay by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, while actors include Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates in the Macaulay Culkin role, as well as Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Chris Parnell, and Aisling Bea, to name a few.

The Culkin-starring Home Alone remains a fondly loved Christmas staple, and the initial two entries in the series were global blockbuster successes, before it fizzled out somewhat with several more low-budget sequels. Still, the affection for the first movies has made the new take a controversial decision for some, with fans questioning why it had to happen after the 2019 announcement.

However, audiences might be happier if Culkin makes a rumored cameo, and after parodying his most famous character in commercials, we don’t see this as being outside the realm of possibility. More generally, Disney Plus are continuing to follow a strategy of exploiting its library IP for the streamer, whether through live-action adaptations of classic animation, turning 1980s favorites into fresh content, making Hocus Pocus 2, or putting out the recent The Mighty Ducks show.

What do you think about the Home Alone redo, though? As ever, let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.