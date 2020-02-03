Macaulay Culkin May Return As Kevin McCallister In Home Alone Reboot

You can’t have missed the news that a new Home Alone is on its way. Disney has wasted no time after nabbing the franchise from Fox in producing another movie about a kid grievously injuring a bunch of idiotic criminals for their Disney Plus streaming service. Naturally, though, a generation of fans who grew up loving the original two films have criticized the studio for continuing the series without Macaulay Culkin. But it seems the actor may return, after all.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Bill Murray would be back for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9, both of which are now confirmed – Kevin McCallister will have a supporting role in the new Home Alone. From what we understand, the movie, which will apparently be a legacy sequel/reboot, will feature the adult Kevin as the owner of his own security firm and his link to the plot will come from new protagonist Max having his own home fitted with McCallister’s security system.

Right now, the studio is issuing a casting call for actors in their 40s to 50s to portray the part, but sources are saying that there’s a chance that they’ll just get Culkin back in the role. He did embody Kevin again for that Google ad a couple of Christmases ago, after all, and he often makes jokes about his Home Alone fame on social media. Clearly, he’s not trying to bury his connection to Kevin, but actually signing up for another flick is obviously a completely different ball game.

In any case, we know Disney’s Home Alone will star Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates as Max, who’ll face off against a married couple of crooks when he accidentally steals something that belongs to them. This has yet to be confirmed, but it’s thought that Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper are playing those two roles. And with filming due to begin soon, the pieces should all fall start to fall into place shortly, so be sure to watch this space for more.