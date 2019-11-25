Honeymaren Will Reportedly Become Elsa’s Girlfriend In Frozen 3

Frozen 2 is currently the hottest movie in the world right now. The film’s exploding at the box office, breaking all kinds of records on its way to the top. Fans who’ve seen the long-awaited sequel are already looking forward to the next installment in the animated series and now, it sounds like they’ll have even more to be excited about when Frozen 3 finally hits theaters.

We’ve previously reported that Elsa will finally be getting a girlfriend in the next movie and this week, our sources – the same ones who said an Aladdin sequel was in development, which we now know to be true – have confirmed that she’ll be dating Honeymaren. The character voiced by Rachel Matthews was recently introduced in the latest sequel and has been met with a positive reaction from audiences thus far. Now, she’s about to become the first girlfriend of an openly gay Disney princess.

Of course, this news feels like it’s been a long time coming. Ever since the original film became an overnight sensation, the public has speculated about the ice princess’ sexuality. The lyrics of the hit song “Let It Go” seemed to not-so-subtly hint at the character’s queerness, too, leading many viewers to hope that the studio would eventually reveal that she’s romantically interested in women. Now that she’ll be pursing a same-sex relationship onscreen, the third installment of the franchise will surely be a hot topic for discussion.

While a lot of the reaction is sure to be positive, there will also definitely be pushback from those who don’t believe LGBTQ+ content is “appropriate” for a children’s movie. As such, folks should prepare themselves for a lot of moral, religious and political debate surrounding the threequel. Regardless, the next installment of the beloved series sounds like it’s going to be yet another smash hit and, more importantly, a colossal win for a community that’s been marginalized for far too long.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Elsa and Honeymaren start dating in Frozen 3? Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you think. All we ask is that you remember to be respectful.