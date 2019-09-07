3 From Hell Star Sid Haig’s Hospitalization Has Fans Worried

Home / movies

Last night, the Instagram feed of Sid Haig was updated with an announcement that the 3 From Hell actor and Rob Zombie regular had been moved to the ICU following an accident. Though details on the incident are still vague, Haig’s wife Suzie has since asked fans to pray for her husband, and it hasn’t taken long for the tributes to come pouring in.

Over on Twitter, for instance, we’ve seen a wave of positive thoughts from horror fans and outlets wishing Haig a speedy recovery:

The acting career of Sid Haig spans six decades and a plethora of popular genre films, from Kill Bill: Vol. 2 to Bone Tomahawk. The star is perhaps best known, however, for his work with cult director Rob Zombie, including the 2012 horror movie The Lords of Salem and the 2007 Halloween remake.

The actor’s single most famous role though just might be the murderous Captain Spaulding, who’s so far appeared in two of Zombie’s films. The character was first introduced as a psychotic clown in 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, but in 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects, Spaulding went most of the movie with no makeup, since Zombie wanted the killer to be more gritty and less cartoonish for his second outing.

At the time, critic Roger Ebert observed that Haig’s performance was more frightening without his clown make-up, remarking, “He plays such a thoroughly disgusting person, indeed, that I was driven to discover that in real life Sid looks, well, presentable.”

Sid Haig reprised his role once more for the upcoming 3 From Hell, which arrives in theaters on September 16th with some strong buzz behind it. In the meantime, we’ll just have to hang tight until further news on his accident emerges.

Source: ComicBook.com

