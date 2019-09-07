3 From Hell Star Sid Haig’s Hospitalization Has Fans Worried

Last night, the Instagram feed of Sid Haig was updated with an announcement that the 3 From Hell actor and Rob Zombie regular had been moved to the ICU following an accident. Though details on the incident are still vague, Haig’s wife Suzie has since asked fans to pray for her husband, and it hasn’t taken long for the tributes to come pouring in.

Over on Twitter, for instance, we’ve seen a wave of positive thoughts from horror fans and outlets wishing Haig a speedy recovery:

We’ve just heard the news that our dear friend, Sid Haig, has been in an accident. Sending positive thoughts to both him and Suzie. pic.twitter.com/aKMthdwv00 — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) September 6, 2019

Sid Haig is one of the nicest, most genuine people in horror.

Just the greatest human being, praying for him and his family tonight. May he have a speedy recovery 🙏♥️ — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) September 7, 2019

We just heard that Sid Haig has been in an accident and is currently in the ICU per his wife Suzie. Graveyard Shift wishes the speediest of recoveries to our dear Captain Spaulding. We're all thinking of you over here! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sWBK3f3toY — Graveyard Shift (@graveyard_5hift) September 6, 2019

We hust heard Sid Haig has been moved to the ICU following an accident. Our thoughts are with his family! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/H8KlpHfEf2 — Nightmare on Film Street (@NOFSpodcast) September 6, 2019

Dear friends … please send prayers and positive energy to our brother Sid Haig. I love his man so much … thanks 💜 pic.twitter.com/cynXVSs8L9 — Jason (@BuggleJ) September 6, 2019

Sending nothing but positivity you’re way, hang in there 🖤 #sidhaig pic.twitter.com/U9LqCs50Ln — vanessa staron (@t0xicaddiction) September 6, 2019

Wishing Sid Haig a speedy recovery — Svengoolie (@Svengoolie) September 7, 2019

The acting career of Sid Haig spans six decades and a plethora of popular genre films, from Kill Bill: Vol. 2 to Bone Tomahawk. The star is perhaps best known, however, for his work with cult director Rob Zombie, including the 2012 horror movie The Lords of Salem and the 2007 Halloween remake.

The actor’s single most famous role though just might be the murderous Captain Spaulding, who’s so far appeared in two of Zombie’s films. The character was first introduced as a psychotic clown in 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses, but in 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects, Spaulding went most of the movie with no makeup, since Zombie wanted the killer to be more gritty and less cartoonish for his second outing.

At the time, critic Roger Ebert observed that Haig’s performance was more frightening without his clown make-up, remarking, “He plays such a thoroughly disgusting person, indeed, that I was driven to discover that in real life Sid looks, well, presentable.”

Sid Haig reprised his role once more for the upcoming 3 From Hell, which arrives in theaters on September 16th with some strong buzz behind it. In the meantime, we’ll just have to hang tight until further news on his accident emerges.