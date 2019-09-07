Sid Haig’s Wife Asks Us To Pray For The 3 From Hell Star

3 From Hell is by far one of 2019’s most-anticipated horror releases. The conclusion to Rob Zombie’s gory Firefly family trilogy has been teased heavily by practically everyone involved with the production and from the numerous trailers and clips we’ve seen of it, it truly does seem like it’ll be a fitting conclusion to the series.

Unfortunately, however, it’s not all good news for 3 From Hell, as one of its stars, Sid Haig, has suffered some kind of accident and is now in the ICU. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but the actor’s wife shared an update on his Instagram page last night notifying everyone that her husband had been hospitalized and now, she’s returned with another message, saying:

Update coming soon. That is all for now. Please pray. Thank you all.

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, it seems a more substantial update is on the way, then, but the fact that she’s asking us to pray makes it sounds as if whatever happened to Sid isn’t good and that the situation is serious. For now, though, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for her to bring us more information.

Though Haig’s most well know as Captain Spaulding from Rob Zombie’s aforementioned trilogy, he’s actually worked with the filmmaker/musician on a few other occasions as well, showing up in Halloween (2007), The Haunted World of El Superbeasto and The Lords of Salem.

His career spans all the way back to the 1960s, though, with his resume also including Night of the Living Dead 3D, Hatchet 3, Bone Tomahawk and Death House. Suffice it to say, Sid Haig is a bonafide horror legend and we can only hope that everything turns out alright for the 3 From Hell star.