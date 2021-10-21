Horror Fans Are Celebrating A Cult Horror Franchise From The Noughties

Jeepers! It’s spooky season, and horror fans have been streaming their favorite scary movies all month. From Reddit threads to social media posts—it’s all about fright and terror this month.

As we decide between new favorites and horror classics, fans begin to look back at stand-out moments on their journey through horror. What films shaped you as a viewer? What movies moved you forward in your love of scary movies?

That’s a question posed on Reddit threads this season, and one is dedicated to a movie that terrified most of its viewers. A 2001 horror movie starring a Creeper that still haunts our dreams. That’s right; we’re talking about Jeepers Creepers.

A fan rewatched the movie for the first time in years and decided to sing its praises, with many others joining in.

More than one horror fan was taken aback by the part of the film where they see the Creeper throwing bodies into the pit; it sticks with you.

This user watched the films out of order and felt most scared by the second movie.

This fan saw the film as a young child for the first time, and it stuck with and scared the daylights out of them. They mention that knowing what the director did makes it hard to watch the film, which is the theme of many comments in the thread.

Jeepers Creepers 3 Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Many others echoed the same sentiments. Victor Salva was convicted of sexual misconduct in 1988 and this comment sums up how many feel about his continued work in the business.

Are you a fan of Jeepers Creepers? Is the Creeper the kind of terrifying character that stuck with you for years? Let’s talk about it.