Home / movies

Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Foreign Films To Watch During Halloween

As far as scary classics are concerned, different physical locations will lead to varying lists of favorites for fans of the horror genre. An American may have a list full of horror hits that someone living within the U.K. might not share. Someone in Japan may find icons of horror different from someone living in Spain, and so on.

While we all settle in to watch scary movies for the foreseeable future, then, fans want to dive into different genres, explore new characters and storylines, and indulge in more international horror. One Reddit user posed the question: what are the best non-American scary movies, and fans quickly responded.

What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films? from horror

From horror movies that might just make you cry to those that’ll leave you sleeping with the lights on, here are the films fans are sharing.

Comment from discussion oldstraits’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

A reply to this post said that The Orphanage made them cry.

Comment from discussion LookOutForThatMoose’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

This one is billed as a supernatural horror film.

Comment from discussion elbowski’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

While we haven’t seen every movie on this user’s list, many of them we have, and they’re great.

Comment from discussion polchickenpotpie’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

28 Days Later seems to top horror lists for many fans.

Comment from discussion MachineGunTeacher’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

This one is an Australian action-horror film that quite a few agreed with.

Comment from discussion KennKennyKenKen’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

Relic is a standout film for us, too. It ignites a horror within you far more profound than just that of a spooky setting.

Comment from discussion xtinyleviathanx’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

Let The Right One In was a popular pick.

Comment from discussion ShinyCatEyes’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

Impetigore is being called a hidden-gem horror movie. We haven’t seen it ourselves, but we fully intend to watch it soon.

Comment from discussion avocado1985’s comment from discussion "What are some of your favorite Non-American Horror films?".

This fan shared a list of horror movies from different places, and we recognized The Wicker Man right away. The original, starring Christopher Lee, is considered a landmark in U.K. cinema. The U.S. remake starring Nicolas Cage, on the other hand? Steer clear.

What international horror movies do you have on your Halloween watch list? Share them with us in the comments below!

Tags:
Comment