Horror fans celebrate ‘Scream VI’ trailer going more meta than ever with a Halloween-sized haul of easter eggs

The Scream franchise has always been marked out by its extremely meta plotlines and sense of humor, but it looks like next year’s Scream VI might have all of its predecessors beat in that department as the first teaser trailer for the new movie is finally here, and it features a ton of easter eggs to other iconic horror franchises. And naturally the slasher-loving community is going crazy for it.

The trailer in question takes the form of a clip featuring Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), and their friends traveling on the subway following their move from Woodsboro to New York City. Unfortunately, it looks like a new Ghostface has tracked them down to the Big Apple as the masked killer is on the train with them. The other problem? It looks to be Halloween, so everyone’s wearing costumes, making it impossible to identify the actual murderer.

As well as a bunch of other passengers in Ghostface get-up, the subway train and station are full of folks dressed up as a variety of horror legends, and fans are having fun spotting them all on social media. First of all, it seems director Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin couldn’t resist calling back to their own earlier effort, Ready or Not.

READY OR NOT REFERENCE pic.twitter.com/7E4KcPkiB3 — Cob 🎄 (@cobloveshorror) December 14, 2022

And is that also Chucky we spy?

i see chucky hiding back there too 🧐 pic.twitter.com/iy8i7c95t1 — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) December 14, 2022

Jason Vorhees, we see you.

Jason takes Manhattan reference too! pic.twitter.com/TwATubfkjU — Jorge Laborico (@_curiousjorge_) December 14, 2022

The same goes for The Babadook (previously revealed to be Tara’s favorite horror film in Scream ’22).

See also Regan from The Exorcist and a possible Freddy Krueger (the guy in the brown fedora).

another jason, Regan from exorcist, whoever the pale girl is and possibly freddy pic.twitter.com/AvWcGLrQRo — Trash🌍☄💕® (@V1B3GH0S7) December 14, 2022

Pinhead from Hellraiser‘s in there too!

What with yesterday’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promo being stuffed with Spider-People, it’s been a good week for exciting new movie trailers stuffed with easter eggs. In the case of Scream VI, we’ll find out if the follow-up can live up to the hype when it slashes into theaters on March 10, 2023.