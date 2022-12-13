Every single Spider-Man spotted in the new ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now here, and it has sent Spidey fans spiraling. As well as promising more from old favorites like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker, the promo unveiled that an undeniable army of Spider-Variants will likewise be making their way to the big screen in the upcoming Sony animated sequel.

With Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) depicted swinging through an interdimensional realm that seems to act as a hub for the multiverse’s various Spider-People, the trailer is just daring fans to spend hours analyzing each shot to try and identify as many of the Spiders on show as possible. Well, Marvel fans have never been able to resist a challenge like that and an impressive number of the mystery wallcrawlers have been named. Including a few that have well and truly blown Twitter’s collective mind. Let’s run through them all:

Spider-Woman: This is hardly an easter egg, but the trailer did offer our first look at Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman.

Insomniac Spider-Man: By far everyone’s favorite sneaky Spider-Man cameo is Insomniac’s Peter and Miles, from the 2018 video game.

OMG WE FOUND THEM!!! Insomniacs Peter Parker & Miles Morales are OFFICIALLY in Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse 🔥#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/0re23WqOBR — RapidReacts (@RapidReacts) December 13, 2022

Insomniac Mk. 2 and Lady Spider: Also spotted are the Insomniac Spidey’s anti-Ock Mk. 2 suit and the steampunk-themed Lady Spider.

Spider-Man Unlimited: Another one that’s really getting the fans going is this funky variant from little-remembered 1990s animated show Spider-Man Unlimited.

Bombastic Bag-Man: That time when Spidey lost his mask so he had to wear a paper bag on his head is now immortalized on film.

🚨 O ESPETACULAR HOMEM-VERGONHA estará em 'SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE' (2023). pic.twitter.com/rTsjdHIuGT — Aranhaverso 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕚𝕝 🇧🇷🕸️ (@aranhaversobr) December 13, 2022

Superior Spider-Man: Is that Otto Octavius in Peter’s body we spy?

Spider-Wolf: Hey, look it’s Spider-Wolf!

Mais uma variante confirmada !!!



O 'Homem-Aranha Lobisomem' da terra 7085 estará em #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/K37AvzDqi1 — Assiste Agora (@assisteagora) December 13, 2022

PS1 Spider-Man: You can’t hide from us, pixellated Peter Parker.

I see you PS1 Spider-Man hiding in the #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse trailer… pic.twitter.com/2Mv4InhGQ0 — Tom Percival (@twpercival1) December 13, 2022

Silk: It looks like Cindy Moon’s showing up ahead of her own live-action series.

Spinneret and Spiderling: Both Mary Jane and her daughter Annie Parker from the Renew Your Vows comics are in there too.

Symbiote Spider-Girl: Look out, here comes the Symbiote Spider-Girl.

Sad-Walking Spider-Man: The meme based on the Web of Shadows game even gets its due.

THEY HAVE THE FUNNY WALKING SPIDER-MAN IN ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/l92EC7mlmQ — 🌹Rose | Professional Human Bean✨ (@R0seEclipse) December 13, 2022

Manga-Verse Spider-Man: Welcome to the club!

O Homem-Aranha do 'Manga-Verso' também está em 'Across the Spider-Verse'. pic.twitter.com/9PdACFwhu2 — Mour Camp (@MourCamp) December 13, 2022

The New Animated Series Spider-Man: Will Neil Patrick Harris lend his voice for a vocal cameo?

Kaine: Peter Parker’s edgy clone is staring us right in the face.

https://twitter.com/MooCartoons/status/1602729428689514496

Spider-Monkey: Is he going to be Across the Spider-Verse‘s answer to Spider-Pig?

Spider-Monkey is in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse! pic.twitter.com/haxFbJa0Tv — SUMC Direct (@SUMCDirect) December 13, 2022

Spider-Cop: Yeah, I’m not sure we needed to see him in the movie.

Ai Apaec: Get ready to meet the dark-suited, six-limbed villainous Spider-God from ancient Peru.

How about Spider-Man: Armored? pic.twitter.com/hQf7FfLgA4 — Allie ΘΔ Capps ♿ (@LiteralGrill) December 13, 2022

Armored Spider-Man and Spider-Flash: Not to mention the armored Spidey from The Animated Series and the Flash variant who got Spider-powers.

Pretty sure I found Eugene "Flash" Thompson, despite him dying in the comics! The hair and mouth out are just too similar, even if the jacket seems to be new. pic.twitter.com/GQUxERcLdy — Allie ΘΔ Capps ♿ (@LiteralGrill) December 13, 2022

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland: The jury’s still out on this one, but some think they’ve spotted the No Way Home trio in the trailer.

Is it me or could these be Tom Holland's Spiderman and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's? #acrossthespiderverse pic.twitter.com/nCUp9CQPW2 — 𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙮🧪 (@SpursBeliever) December 13, 2022

We’ll find out for sure who’s in the film and who’s not when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.