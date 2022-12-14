Ghostface goes where we’ve never seen him before in new ‘Scream VI’ teaser trailer

Ghostface is back and ready to stalk their victims through New York City in the slash-tastic new teaser trailer for the upcoming horror film Scream VI. Everyone knows the masked killer can hold a grudge in Woodsboro, but there’s something about those big city lights calling the killer (or killers) to act with more bloodlust than ever before. As the trailer promises, “in a city of millions, no one hears you scream.” Check out the pulse-pounding promo above.

The trailer takes the form of a tense scene in which our heroes find themselves surrounded by various Ghostfaces during a subway trip on what looks to be Halloween night. Unfortunately for them, one of the cosplayers is the real killer. The teaser even goes so far as to leave us thinking one of the survivors might meet their end in this sequence, but we’ll have to wait and see if this is the case.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera reprise their roles from Scream (2022) alongside

Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, Liana Liberato, and the return of Scream 4 favorite Hayden Panettiere. Meanwhile, the iconic Courteney Cox will continue carrying the mantle of Gale Weathers. With a fantastic mix of new and returning actors and actresses to the franchise, Scream VI will bring something to the table for every kind of slasher fan.

What’s more, Barrera recently promised that the gore level is undoubtedly much higher than in previous Scream films, with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett living out their gore-filled dreams in this franchise entry. With the busy New York City serving as the movie’s backdrop, Ghostface’s potential victims are plentiful.

You can see Scream VI when it hits theaters on March 10, 2023.