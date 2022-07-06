Hayden Panettiere says fans won’t be disappointed with her return to ‘Scream’

It’s going to be a scream, baby! Hayden Panettiere joined Kaylee Hartung on Good Morning America in an emotional interview about her journey through alcoholism, postpartum depression, and how her return to entertainment is coming with a meaningful role for her.

The conversation was an essential step for Panettiere, who has an upcoming People cover story where she shares more about her struggles with addiction and how she went from a happy-go-lucky person to someone who was often lost at the bottom of the bottle. The journey for Panettiere has been emotional, and her role in Scream 6 is something she was very passionate about.

Panettiere shared that she reached out to the team behind Scream to see if they’d like to bring her fan-favorite character, Kirby, back to the Woodsboro realm.

“I called them up myself, and I was like, ‘So you guys don’t like happen to want to bring Kirby back to you?’ I wanted to be in it that badly.”

So does Kirby survive for the long haul, or at least through the first — and always very theatrical — kill of the movie?

“I don’t think I can (tell you). But I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed.”

Principal photography for Scream 6 has begun now, and while she can’t give anything away, we know there’s going to be something important on the horizon for Kirby. It’s not just a return for the character fans loved so much; it’s a beautiful step for Panettiere.