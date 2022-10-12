Horror fans declare that no haunted doll has ever slayed quite like M3GAN

Horror fans are losing it over the arrival of the new creepy doll on the block, and Annabelle better watch her back. The trailer for M3GAN dropped recently, and already the film has received a lot of attention for its main character, the AI android titled Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN for short. It even has a few celebs excited ahead of its release.

The story follows scientist Gemma (played by Allison Williams of Get Out), as she takes in her young niece Katie after the death of her parents. Katie struggles to adapt after the tragedy, but luckily for her, Gemma happens to have just developed the perfect companion, an AI doll programmed to be the perfect friend to children and ally to parents – that is until M3GAN goes well off script (or code as it were). The AI starts to take her role as Katie’s protector too seriously, and the repercussions go beyond what Gemma had ever envisioned for her greatest design.

hi, i'm #M3GAN. your new best friend.



❤️ this tweet to chat with me. see u in theaters jan 13. pic.twitter.com/yalRczZAYP — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) October 11, 2022

The trailer demonstrates many of M3GAN’s functions that make her a great companion, including playing together, quoting scientific studies for effective child-raising, and TikTok dancing. This last skill has left the internet both disturbed and cackling.

I swear to God this music makes it even more f up 😂😂😂 like I swear this is going to be scence that cause kids to have nightmares for weeks 😂😂 #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/wI9AmZgp80 — Sv£ (@Endofhypocrites) October 12, 2022

Fans are here for a horror movie with a little camp edge to it.

M3GAN is a yasssified scary movie and I’m here for it — Roronoa Alee 💚 (@zoroswhorewife) October 12, 2022

This post is thankful for a horror film for “the Gurls and the Gays!”

I fucking died when the damn robot started dancing! My excitement level for this film has skyrocketed! This is truly gonna be a horror film for the Gurls and the Gays! #M3gan pic.twitter.com/69CpCbjho0 — B3cca Sandergaard 🎃 (@BecSandergaard) October 11, 2022

It may not be what the writers intended (who knows) but you can’t have a dancing robot, Taylor Swift, and an actress who once went viral for a children’s tongue twister and not be a little camp.

everything about the #M3GAN movie is soooo gay like I'm sorry😭😭



inthaf as the soundtrack, m3gan voiced by the penny nickel dime girl and m3gan slaying on the trailer like this is camp and cinema at it's finest idk what to tell you pic.twitter.com/TOipMAU3Ak — gray 🌙🌑 (@wondroustay13) October 12, 2022

M3GAN takes slay very literally, both killing this dance and… well.

This user thinks that Annabelle and Chucky aren’t ready to deal with the powerhouse that is M3GAN.

CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS

Annabelle and Chucky found gagging#M3GAN pic.twitter.com/jHoNNc8KcC — mirko 🌸 (@crucifiedllove) October 11, 2022

It seems like a dance off is on the cards.

Annabelle has 24 hours to respond to #M3GAN pic.twitter.com/LaWy2Fah80 — Freida Slaves (@cxrodge) October 11, 2022

Another iconic Megan is also right on board and cannot wait to see the now much anticipated horror.

Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me 😂 I will be the THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN !!! https://t.co/x3B1w4BWIl — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 11, 2022

The internet is going truly crazy over her.

Based on the comments on Twitter, theaters will be filled not with screams of horror or gasps of shock, but instead the cheering and clicking of fingers out of respect for the newly crowned top doll of horror. So get ready to meet your new best friend M3GAN from January 13, 2023.