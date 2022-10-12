Horror fans declare that no haunted doll has ever slayed quite like M3GAN
Horror fans are losing it over the arrival of the new creepy doll on the block, and Annabelle better watch her back. The trailer for M3GAN dropped recently, and already the film has received a lot of attention for its main character, the AI android titled Model 3 Generative Android, or M3GAN for short. It even has a few celebs excited ahead of its release.
The story follows scientist Gemma (played by Allison Williams of Get Out), as she takes in her young niece Katie after the death of her parents. Katie struggles to adapt after the tragedy, but luckily for her, Gemma happens to have just developed the perfect companion, an AI doll programmed to be the perfect friend to children and ally to parents – that is until M3GAN goes well off script (or code as it were). The AI starts to take her role as Katie’s protector too seriously, and the repercussions go beyond what Gemma had ever envisioned for her greatest design.
The trailer demonstrates many of M3GAN’s functions that make her a great companion, including playing together, quoting scientific studies for effective child-raising, and TikTok dancing. This last skill has left the internet both disturbed and cackling.
Fans are here for a horror movie with a little camp edge to it.
This post is thankful for a horror film for “the Gurls and the Gays!”
It may not be what the writers intended (who knows) but you can’t have a dancing robot, Taylor Swift, and an actress who once went viral for a children’s tongue twister and not be a little camp.
M3GAN takes slay very literally, both killing this dance and… well.
This user thinks that Annabelle and Chucky aren’t ready to deal with the powerhouse that is M3GAN.
It seems like a dance off is on the cards.
Another iconic Megan is also right on board and cannot wait to see the now much anticipated horror.
The internet is going truly crazy over her.
Based on the comments on Twitter, theaters will be filled not with screams of horror or gasps of shock, but instead the cheering and clicking of fingers out of respect for the newly crowned top doll of horror. So get ready to meet your new best friend M3GAN from January 13, 2023.