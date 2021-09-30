Horror Fans Discuss The Best Depictions Of Hell In The Genre

Within horror films and television, Hell is a common theme. Be it where you hope the crazed killer ends up or the setting for whatever you’re watching—Hell and horror often go hand in hand. The thing about it is, it’s not a place any of us have been or believe exists, so it’s all up to the mind and imagination of the writers, directors, and cast of the production.

The underworld to one person looks utterly different from the next. Some have a biblical image painted in their heads, while others have ideas of an eternal place of pain and suffering, less religious and more literally. When you go there in film and TV, you’re taking audiences on a journey to a place they’ll never want to go back to.

So when horror movies visit Hell, who does it best? This Reddit thread posed that very question, and fans have a lot of opinions.

Here are some horror fan responses to where Hell was best depicted in film and television.

Quite a few horror fans said that Constantine did a great job depicting Hell.

This fan says the concept of hell in AHS season 3 is more terrifying than most.

This user pointed out that What Dreams May Come showed Hell/Purgatory in an upsetting way.

Baskin was a new one for us, but again, many fans commented that it was the first thought when they read the question on Reddit. A few also commented that it is, as the above user says, grotesque and gritty.

Quite a few fans agreed with this sentiment, too.

If you’ve never seen this episode, this comment will make you want to drop everything you’re doing and go watch it.

Beetlejuice is one of horror’s finest films, all around.

Where in horror do you believe Hell is best depicted? What Hell-centric films do you have on your Halloween watch list? Let us know in the usual place below!