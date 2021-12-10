Horror fans freaking out over ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ cast
Given that he moved straight from The Haunting of Hill House onto sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and was already shooting The Midnight Club by the time Midnight Mass was released, in addition to graphic novel adaptation Something is Killing the Children entering development, we’ve become accustomed to Netflix announcing new Mike Flanagan anthologies.
For the most part, we can even predict at least a handful of cast members thanks to his predilection for gathering the same talent for multiple projects, a list that includes Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Catherine Parker, Annabeth Gish, Alex Essoe and others.
However, even though the first batch of names have only just been announced, Edgar Allen Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of Usher might boast the filmmaker’s most stacked ensemble yet. As you can see below, horror fans are losing their minds over the reveals.
One of the best horror auteurs in the business bringing the works of the iconic Poe to life in an atmospheric streaming series that boasts Frank Langella, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Gugino and what’s going to be plenty of others is a tantalizing prospect, but let’s not forget that we’ve still got The Midnight Club to come before we can even think about The Fall of the House of Usher.