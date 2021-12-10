Horror fans freaking out over ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ cast

Given that he moved straight from The Haunting of Hill House onto sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and was already shooting The Midnight Club by the time Midnight Mass was released, in addition to graphic novel adaptation Something is Killing the Children entering development, we’ve become accustomed to Netflix announcing new Mike Flanagan anthologies.

For the most part, we can even predict at least a handful of cast members thanks to his predilection for gathering the same talent for multiple projects, a list that includes Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Catherine Parker, Annabeth Gish, Alex Essoe and others.

However, even though the first batch of names have only just been announced, Edgar Allen Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of Usher might boast the filmmaker’s most stacked ensemble yet. As you can see below, horror fans are losing their minds over the reveals.

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER!!!!!! — Andrew Holden (@iamandrewholden) December 10, 2021

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER IS GETTING AN ADAPTATION AND IT'S BY MIKE FLANAGAN BITCH I'm SO EXCITED https://t.co/pmCloW9Lkc — druig is a RED (flag) stan🧣 | 🏴 (@RawrsomeRogue) December 10, 2021

I’m so excited for the fall of the house of usher 😭 — Jade (@LOOMlSLUT) December 10, 2021

I'm so HERE for this man making my favorite Victorian/classic horror stories and novels into EXCELLENT freaking television. I love love love love love love love The Fall of the House of Usher and I can't wait to see this. https://t.co/9enP4MJ7gZ — Krakenzuela THEE Book Witch 📚🧙🏻‍♀️ (@VictoriaNoir89) December 10, 2021

I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for a miniseries as I am The Fall of the House of Usher. An iconic work by Poe which was once adapted into one of my favorite Vincent Price movies. Helmed by the brilliant @flanaganfilm and featuring @HamillHimself. I am ready. — Josh – You Watch, I Listen Podcast (@Joshmarsella) December 10, 2021

CARLA GUGINO IN THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER EVERYBODY SCREAMED — marisa (@wraithsphoenix) December 10, 2021

Mike Flanagan making history again!!!! Can’t wait for The Fall of The House of Usher. That cast 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — jasonralphfans (@jasonralphfans) December 10, 2021

Y’all are manifesting the rest of the cast list for The Fall of the House of Usher, and I’m manifesting that Axelle Carolyn will direct part of it 🤞🏻 — Kels (@KateSiegelFan) December 10, 2021

One of the best horror auteurs in the business bringing the works of the iconic Poe to life in an atmospheric streaming series that boasts Frank Langella, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Gugino and what’s going to be plenty of others is a tantalizing prospect, but let’s not forget that we’ve still got The Midnight Club to come before we can even think about The Fall of the House of Usher.