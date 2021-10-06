Midnight Mass Creator Developing Edgar Allen Poe Miniseries For Netflix

Mike Flanagan only signed his exclusive development deal with Netflix in 2019, but the filmmaker has been barreling through projects for the streaming service ever since, without even stopping to catch his breath.

The overwhelming success of The Haunting of Hill House was the catalyst for the platform tying him down to a long-term contract, with the sequel series The Haunting of Bly Manor debuting in October 2020. Shooting on his latest acclaimed effort Midnight Mass was well underway by then, with the religious horror series premiering on September 24th.

Naturally, Flanagan was already knee-deep in literary adaptation The Midnight Club long before that, which began filming in March of this year and is expected to hit Netflix towards the end of 2022. He’s additionally overseeing a live-action take on graphic novel Something Is Killing the Children, but that’s not all.

As you can see below, Netflix took to social media to announce that Flanagan has boarded The Fall of the House of Usher, based on the work of Edgar Allen Poe.

There’s more horror coming from Mike Flanagan to Netflix.@flanaganfilm and Intrepid Pictures are creating a new 8-episode limited series titled THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. pic.twitter.com/04cHQ0Z03Q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 6, 2021

The Fall of the House of Usher is a short story first published in 1893 that tackles Poe’s usual themes of madness, identity, and family, but no plot details have been made available as yet. Knowing Flanagan, it’s going to be rich in atmosphere and dripping with existential dread.