Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming

After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.

Late last night, Blumhouse boss Jason Blum shared a thrilling message to his devoted pack of Twitter followers, which insisted that “Day 1” of filming for the FNAF movie had finally begun. Unsurprisingly, the announcement immediately kickstarted a swarm of passionate gamers and horror stans — many of whom were understandably over the moon, causing Five Nights at Freddy’s to trend on Twitter until the early hours this morning.

It’s so close we can taste it!

It’s been a long time coming…

The past 8 years has definitely felt like a lifetime.

It’s coming, folks!

Of course, the FNAF news undoubtedly comes in the form of a deep breath of fresh air — especially when you consider the fact that the initial plans for a FNAF film were announced all the way back in 2015, with Blumhouse finally getting on board in 2018. As a result, it’s safe to say that horror fanatics have been waiting patiently to see this movie be brought to life. So genre pupils better get their tickets purchased early — because the theater is sure to be packed on the day of release.