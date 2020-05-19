Horror Fans Freaking Out Over David Arquette Joining Scream 5

Scream 5 is officially a go, with the first original cast member announced to be signing up to return to the iconic meta-horror franchise. Yes, as you may’ve heard, David Arquette will be reprising his role as Woodboro Sheriff Dewey Riley in the upcoming fifth installment, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (V/H/S, Ready or Not).

We previously learned that the project was a continuation of the earlier films, thanks to Neve Campbell revealing she was in talks, but this is our first 100% confirmation that our favorites are coming back for Scream 5. So, understandably, fans are going crazy over the news. Here are just a few of the excited reactions being shared by Ghostface lovers on social media…

Anyone feel like fainting?

david arquette has officially been cast in scream 5 this is the best news pic.twitter.com/KxbEfar2Ku — mikey (@SLASHERKIN) May 18, 2020

Do the dance of joy.

Me when I see that #Scream5 is trending & David Arquette is officially signed on. pic.twitter.com/D5rCNR4Hz0 — Anthony Dapuzzo (@anthonydapuzzo) May 18, 2020

Fans couldn’t be happier to see Dewey’s life be put in danger again.

David Arquette is back as Dewey for #Scream5 and I couldn’t be happier! pic.twitter.com/BQWX5O4RQ9 — Let’s B Reel with Brad (@LetsBReelwithB) May 18, 2020

Having Arquette back, plus the promise of more of his co-stars returning, has convinced a lot of folks that Scream 5 could be worth it.

@DavidArquette returning for #Scream5? If I wasn't in before, I certainly am now! Can't wait for my favorite franchise to return — Matthew Sandison (@SuperPuppy448) May 18, 2020

Hey, it’s like Stu said in the very first Scream: “You gotta have a sequel!” Or, you know, four.

Me knowing that Scream 5 is in the making with David (Dewy) signed on and Neve (Sidney) most likely also returning to this classic horror gem #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/2i6rka2Zms — kyle. (@kyle_username) May 18, 2020

This is a good point, though. Sidney’s already worked through her boyfriend, long-lost brother, twisted cousin and more in previous movies. Who’s the killer going to be this time?

Heard @Miramax is working on #Scream5 & @DavidArquette agreed to be in it. Since Sidney has no immediate family left I bet the killer is going to be like… pic.twitter.com/NR2jMKTvOe — Vets4Mets (@Vets4Mets) May 18, 2020

Arquette’s in. Campbell’s working on it. Courtney Cox will hopefully join, too. OK, OK… But where’s Hayden Panettiere as Kirby? She even recently got the right haircut.

Now that @DavidArquette is confirmed for #Scream5 with Neve and Courtney hopefully not far behind, we need to make sure @haydenpanettier’s Kirby gets her due and joins the survivor crew of the Scream franchise #JusticeforKirby pic.twitter.com/7EiD47YDDN — Alex Marco (@TheAlexMarco) May 18, 2020

All of us right now.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are providing the script for Scream 5, with original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson serving as exec producer. Meanwhile, filming is set to commence in Wilmington, North Carolina later this year, as soon as safety protocols are in place for the movie industry to start up again.

Obviously, we’re now all waiting on confirmation that Campbell is definitely back as Sidney Prescott. The actress has previously explained that she was won over by a letter the directors sent her declaring their intentions to honor the late, great Wes Craven’s work on the first four, so hopefully they’re able to make it work.

Tell us, though, who’s excited to return to Woodsboro for more murderous mayhem in Scream 5? Shout out your thoughts in the comments section.