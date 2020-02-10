Sid Haig Fans Furious That He Was Left Out Of Oscars’ In Memoriam

The In Memoriam section of the Academy Awards is an annual acknowledgement of industry figures who died in the previous year. This year’s rundown, however, has people talking for its high number of glaring omissions. Audiences picked up on several prominent names left off the reel, such as Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Jan-Michael Vincent, and one oversight that has genre fans particularly incensed was that of Sid Haig.

Haig, who sadly passed away in September, may not be a name that every film fan can immediately place, but he’s highly regarded among the genre community for a career that spanned sixty years and is approaching 150 separate credits. And his exclusion, whether by intent or oversight, is being taken as a further example of the horror genre being treated with disdain by those who make ‘proper’ and ‘true’ cinema.

I hate to bitch about the In Memoriam segment of the #Oscars every year so I'm not even going to. Just want to say RIP Sid Haig, an acting legend who will be forever missed by so many. Never forget Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/nPMfYBu6zU — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 10, 2020

We all know what Captain Spaulding's response to Sid Haig being left off the tribute would be – "Fuck yo mamma! Fuck yo sister! Fuck yo grandma! But most of all… FUCK YOU!” #AcademyAwards #Oscar2020 #oscars #inmemorium pic.twitter.com/5bUlHHj4nM — Colin Campbell (@RealDealColin) February 10, 2020

Fuck you @TheAcademy. You forgot SID HAIG! The man worked in film for over 50 years and had over 100 credits to his name! He was a national treasure. You should be ashamed of yourself. pic.twitter.com/FWRDp9Wy9M — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) February 10, 2020

The Oscars forgot this guys picture during showing those who left us since the last Oscars ceremony. Sid Haig. pic.twitter.com/k0N3Bhykpd — Lance (@itslanceypants) February 10, 2020

#Oscars didn't even include Sid Haig in the segment of the actors that passed. I mean, like what? — 🏀❄️ BK 🐲🎈🎲 (@BKsquadx5) February 10, 2020

So disappointed in The Academy for not including the wonderful Sid Haig in their memoriam segment. He was involved in so many movies and tv shows. He deserved to be recognized for the nation to see. R.I.P to one of the best. We love you! 💙 #oscars pic.twitter.com/LgiNjlMj3T — lindsay ☠ (@evil_dead_queen) February 10, 2020

If you can’t include everyone in a memoriam video at the Oscars then you probably shouldn’t do it at all. Sid Haig and Luke Perry were ya know… kinda big deals. — Michael Settle Jr (@settlemlCFB) February 10, 2020

I knew the Oscars was gonna be trash when they didn't put Sid Haig in the memorial slide show they do. — NylCoop (@CoopNyl) February 10, 2020

The Oscars have never given a shit about the horror genre and therefore I've never given a shit about the Oscars. But to snub an Icon like Sid Haig in their 'In Memoriam' section is just disgraceful. To quote Captain Spaulding himself… #InMemoriamOfSidHaig pic.twitter.com/TrtK9TCeCX — Natasha Marshall (@HallowQueen666) February 10, 2020

Sid Haig being left out of the Oscar's In Memoriam was an unbelievably shitty Hollywood thing to do. #SidHaig #Oscars #InMemoriam #shittyhollywood — Nikki Graham (@Raddish72) February 10, 2020

RIP Sig Haig who is a horror icon and should have been mentioned in the Oscar tribute<3 #horror #MutantFam #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AyFOGhgbgV — Adrian Podilla (@Mr_CoCoNutss) February 10, 2020

The Oscars have never really cared about small budget genre films. Seeing that Sid Haig wasn’t in the memoriam montage makes sense since they ignored the vast majority of his work when he as alive. — Zack Holder (@Milwaukeezack) February 10, 2020

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, hundreds of people involved in the film industry die each year, some tragically, most naturally, and to feature every single one of them would be impractical. That said, the number of people who were left out this time is certainly indicative of something having gone wrong in how the list was compiled. Often, many people featured will be unfamiliar to contemporary audiences, but even that isn’t an excuse, what with Haig’s increased presence in recent years with his role as Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s saga of the murderous Firefly clan: House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and to a reduced extent 3 From Hell.

Despite his passing, there are still two further movies he completed before his death that’ll be released posthumously this year, the Jewish-focused slasher flick Hanukkah and horror Abruptio, meaning Sid Haig will still be remembered by the people who were actually invested in his career, even if mainstream Hollywood wasn’t.