Horror Icon Sid Haig’s Wife Says His Death Was A Shock To Us All

Horror fans woke up this morning to the terribly upsetting news that Sid Haig had passed away earlier this weekend.

The cult classic performer, most known for his frequent collaborations with Rob Zombie, had suffered an accident a couple of weeks ago that put him in the ICU. While the premiere of Zombie’s latest film, 3 From Hell, was overshadowed by this incident, an update from his wife, Susan Oberg, had led everyone to believe that the actor’s condition was improving.

While that unfortunately did not end up being the case, his death appears to have come as a complete surprise to those close to Oberg and Haig. Bringing the news to the public on Instagram earlier this morning, this is what Mrs. Oberg had to say:

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us.”

Though Haig’s exact cause of death is unknown at this time, it can be assumed that it was associated with that aforementioned accident. Those who are really wondering why this has happened will probably have to wait, however, out of respect for the family.

That being said, this needn’t be a totally sad occasion, as it can also be the chance to celebrate the life of an actor who, in a career that spanned nearly six decades, gave us almost 150 memorable performances.

And on that note, you’ll be able to see Sid Haig on the big screen one last time when 3 From Hell makes its theatrical, one-night finale on October 14th. Don’t miss it.