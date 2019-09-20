3 From Hell Returning To Theaters Next Month For One Night Only

Despite subpar reviews, 3 From Hell is performing surprisingly well at the box office. Rob Zombie’s latest project pulled in an impressive $1.92 million during its brief 3-night theatrical run earlier this week. The gory film drew nearly 122,000 viewers and managed to perform in the top five at the box office each night, as well as boasting the highest per-screen-average on its first night over several popular releases.

Due to the movie’s financial success and continued fan demand, it’s just been announced that the flick will hit theaters for a fourth and final time on Monday, October 14th. This additional screening comes just in time for Halloween and will include a special video introduction from Zombie himself, as well as a brand new commemorative poster for those who buy tickets.

The extra release occurs one day before the flick will be available to purchase on Blu-Ray as well. Those who choose to pick up the disc though will be treated to several never-before-seen features that fans are going to want to get their hands on, such as an especially brutal unrated cut of the film and a four-part documentary on how it was all made.

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those who haven’t been keeping up, 3 From Hell picks up right where the last installment of the franchise left off. The sadistic Firefly family is engaged in a shootout with police that they miraculously survive due to the Sheriff’s Department’s terrible aim. They’re then all promptly thrown behind bars, where they rot for the next fourteen years. Time in prison has done little to rehabilitate the monsters though and the maniacal Otis B. Driftwood (Bill Moseley) soon begins plotting the gang’s escape.

If you were unable to make it to the theater this week, be sure to purchase tickets now for the additional screening on October 14th and/or pre-order the Blu-Ray of 3 From Hell online. It sounds like a gratuitously violent event that horror fans aren’t going to want to miss.