Bill Moseley Says The Fireflys Are Even More Evil In 3 From Hell

Otis B. Driftwood and the rest of the Firefly family are some of the most depraved characters depicted on film in recent memory. In both House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, they did unimaginably horrible things to mostly innocent victims. It was somewhat of a relief then when they were seemingly killed at the end of the latter movie. Half a decade later, however, we find out that the murderers didn’t actually meet their end, thanks to some poor shooting by the Sheriff’s Department.

Now, the Firefly family is back in Rob Zombie’s upcoming flick 3 From Hell and according to Bill Moseley, the actor who plays Otis, they’re more evil than ever. Speaking to WGTC recently, here’s what he shared:

“You can also expect more of the same in terms of that the Fireflies and Otis have not really been rehabilitated by long prison stretches. If anything, we’ve gotten stronger and more evil and are ready to do more chaos.”

First Official Images from Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you no doubt know, 3 From Hell takes place right after the events of its predecessor. Otis, Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) survive the aforementioned shootout with the cops and are quickly thrown behind bars. The psychotic trio immediately begin to plan their escape, though, which will inevitably end in lots of violence and bloodshed. Along the way, they’ll team up with Richard Brake’s new character Foxy and resume terrorizing the world with vile acts that could only come from the mind of Rob Zombie.

Be sure to check out the rest of our interview with the supremely talented Bill Moseley right here as he ramps up for the premiere of 3 From Hell tonight. The flick is only staying in theaters for three days before hitting Blu-Ray a month later, so you’re definitely going to want to reserve your tickets as soon as possible, if you haven’t done so already.