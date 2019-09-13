Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell To Hit Blu-Ray In October

It looks like fans aren’t going to have to wait long after 3 From Hell premieres to get the movie on Blu-Ray. Just one month after the film’s three nights in theaters starting on September 16th, the flick will be available to purchase for those who want to watch it at home. According to Amazon, Rob Zombie’s latest project will be obtainable on October 15th with pre-orders starting right now. The disc will come with several special features as well, like a commentary track from the famed director and a 95-minute documentary that describes how the film was made.

This quick turnaround is great news for people who can’t make it to the very limited release. 3 From Hell is one of the most-anticipated horror pics of 2019, but the lack of screenings might make it difficult for viewers to watch it before the theatrical run comes to an end. Now, fans don’t have to worry about missing out on all of the gory fun since it’s going to be on Blu-Ray less than a month after its opening.

From what we understand, 3 From Hell takes place immediately following the events of its predecessor, The Devil’s Rejects, and finds the antiheroes stuck in an unenviable position. Though the Unholy Two won’t be back for this installment, the Firefly family are set to return in full force.

That’s right, Otis (Bill Moseley), Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Spaulding (Sid Haig) miraculously survive a hail of bullets only to wind up being thrown behind bars. Little is known aside from that, but escape does seem inevitable for these psychotic protagonists. They’ll also be joined by Richard Brake’s new character Foxy at some point, as they wreak havoc upon the unsuspecting world.

3 From Hell hits theaters on September 16th for three nights only and will be available on Blu-Ray on October 15th. Don’t miss it.