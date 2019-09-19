3 From Hell Blu-Ray To Include An Unrated Cut

Rob Zombie’s latest project 3 From Hell is a gratuitously violent, bloody massacre of a movie will make even the self-professed gorehounds cringe at the atrocities committed onscreen. And that’s just what they’re allowed to show in theaters. For those who somehow weren’t satisfied with the depravity, there’s an even more brutal version available to pre-order right now. The Blu-Ray of the sadistic horror flick is set to be released next month and will feature an unrated cut that’s sure to knock your socks off.

The Firefly family are known for being some of the most evil criminals that the cinematic world has ever seen and according to star of the film Bill Moseley, they’re all even worse this time around. As such, hardcore horror fans are definitely going to want to get their hands on the box set, which also comes with a four-part documentary on how the flick was made.

The third installment of Zombie’s franchise picks up right where the last one left off. The gang was able to survive a shootout with the Sheriff’s Department thanks to some poor shooting on the cops’ end. Otis (Moseley), Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) all spend the next fourteen years in separate prisons. The time away from one another does little to rehabilitate them, though. In fact, it just makes them even more eager to break out and wreak havoc on the unsuspecting world.

The Blu-Ray of 3 From Hell is available to pre-order via the link below and is scheduled to be released on October 15th. All of the added bonus features, including the grisly unrated cut, make this a perfect early Halloween gift for the horror fanatic in your life as well as for anyone who missed the movie’s brief theatrical run. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you as to how disturbing it is.